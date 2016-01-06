Ask Kathy: Effectively Prevent Customer Cancellations

By Kathy Sisk

Customer cancellations are inevitable in the BPO industry, and they can be frustrating. There are many reasons why a customer might cancel an order, but most are triggered by buyer’s remorse. However, you can take steps to solidify your customers’ buying decisions.

Solidify Your Sale: This crucial step in preventing cancellations is easy to do and only takes a few minutes. Solidify the sale by reviewing the payment information and order details before asking the customer why he or she decided to buy. Do not sound hesitant when asking this question; make your prospect feel like you want to know.

Phrase the question to make it comfortable for you, such as, “John, I’m really glad you decided to go with us and get product X! I like to ask my customers what made them decide to order. Can you tell me the reasons behind your decision?” Then give him time to talk; your job is to listen. Avoid leading him.

Seek a Second Chance: When a customer calls to cancel, ask why. Phrase this carefully, such as, “Please share with me why you feel it wouldn’t work for or benefit you?” This will help you dig deeper into customers’ real issues and handle their hesitation in order to provide the opportunity to ask for a second chance. You may change their minds and resolve specific doubts.

Help Customers Rethink Their Options: Start a constructive conversation to prevent customer cancellations from occurring. This will help you get to the root of the problem and enable you to take the necessary actions:

Offer assistance to correct any product problems.

Set up a webinar for customers who find it difficult to use your product and show hidden benefits they can get from it.

Show them you value their opinion by adding their input to a public forum.

Create a billing option or give a discount to address issues about cost.

Provide time for the feeling to pass when a customer makes a knee-jerk reaction; then make a follow up call.

However, if cancelling is truly the best option, make sure the customer’s final experience with the company leaves a great impression.

Kathy Sisk, founder and president of Kathy Sisk Enterprises Inc., is a trainer and consultant, contributing thirty-five years of expertise to the telemarketing, sales, and customer service industries.

[From Connection Magazine – January/February 2016]

